Greek Politician Says Russia May Differentiate Its Sanctions Response to EU

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russia may differentiate its response measures against EU countries depending on their attitude toward anti-Russian sanctions, Costas Isychos, former Greek alternate defense minister and member of the left-wing Popular Unity party, told Sputnik.

"I believe that the US sanctions do not include the full arsenal planned in Washington, because there are big disagreements and different opinions within the European Union regarding anti-Russian sanctions. This enables Russia to respond with targeted sanctions depending on countries and regions, so that countries that did not support a tough package of sanctions are differentiated," Isychos said.

He noted that Russia is the leading supplier of gas to Greece and an important energy partner. At the same time, Greece is a member of NATO and the EU, though, according to Isychos, joining them was a mistake.

"I think that even though Greece is in NATO and the EU, it must pursue a policy that serves the interests of the country and its people.

It should not start a trade war with Russia today. Not yesterday, not today, not tomorrow. It should develop inter-state relations at the highest possible level, be it in the trade, cultural or political spheres," he added.

The situation in the Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed republics ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. Local authorities began evacuating civilians to Russia late last week.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics as well as agreements on cooperation and assistance with them. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday and allowed for the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces to the breakaway regions in Ukraine's east. The decision received harsh backlash from the West, with many countries working on imposing sanctions.