UrduPoint.com

Greek Politician Says Russia May Differentiate Its Sanctions Response To EU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Greek Politician Says Russia May Differentiate Its Sanctions Response to EU

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russia may differentiate its response measures against EU countries depending on their attitude toward anti-Russian sanctions, Costas Isychos, former Greek alternate defense minister and member of the left-wing Popular Unity party, told Sputnik.

"I believe that the US sanctions do not include the full arsenal planned in Washington, because there are big disagreements and different opinions within the European Union regarding anti-Russian sanctions. This enables Russia to respond with targeted sanctions depending on countries and regions, so that countries that did not support a tough package of sanctions are differentiated," Isychos said.

He noted that Russia is the leading supplier of gas to Greece and an important energy partner. At the same time, Greece is a member of NATO and the EU, though, according to Isychos, joining them was a mistake.

"I think that even though Greece is in NATO and the EU, it must pursue a policy that serves the interests of the country and its people.

It should not start a trade war with Russia today. Not yesterday, not today, not tomorrow. It should develop inter-state relations at the highest possible level, be it in the trade, cultural or political spheres," he added.

The situation in the Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed republics ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. Local authorities began evacuating civilians to Russia late last week.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics as well as agreements on cooperation and assistance with them. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday and allowed for the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces to the breakaway regions in Ukraine's east. The decision received harsh backlash from the West, with many countries working on imposing sanctions.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia Washington Parliament European Union Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk Independence Greece May Gas From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

17 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

31 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

54 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>