Open Menu

Greek Premier Begins State Visit To India

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Greek premier begins state visit to India

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in India on a two-day state visit, officials said on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis is visiting India at the invitation of Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue, a multilateral conference held annually in India.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met Mitsotakis on Wednesday morning.

“Valued his commitment to enhancing India-Greece ties. Look forward to the strengthening of our strategic partnership,” Jaishankar said on X.

Mitsotakis is the first Greek head of government to visit India after 15 years.

“The last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Greek prime minister will hold meetings with the Indian premier on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

The relations between India and Greece have been elevated to ‘Strategic Partnership’ during Modi’s visit to Greece last August.

The relations “are based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of security and defence, shipping, maritime and marked by convergence on regional and global issues,” the ministry said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visit Greece August From Government

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

13 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

13 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

13 hours ago
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

13 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

13 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

13 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

13 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

13 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

13 hours ago

More Stories From World