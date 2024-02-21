Greek premier begins state visit to India

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in India on a two-day state visit, officials said on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis is visiting India at the invitation of Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue, a multilateral conference held annually in India.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met Mitsotakis on Wednesday morning.

“Valued his commitment to enhancing India-Greece ties. Look forward to the strengthening of our strategic partnership,” Jaishankar said on X.

Mitsotakis is the first Greek head of government to visit India after 15 years.

“The last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Greek prime minister will hold meetings with the Indian premier on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

The relations between India and Greece have been elevated to ‘Strategic Partnership’ during Modi’s visit to Greece last August.

The relations “are based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of security and defence, shipping, maritime and marked by convergence on regional and global issues,” the ministry said.