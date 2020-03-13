Greek President-Elect Katerina Sakellaropoulou to Be Sworn In on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The inauguration of Greek President-elect Katerina Sakellaropoulou is scheduled to take place on the morning of Friday in an abridged ceremony at the parliament in Athens.

Sakellaropoulou is then expected to lay a wreath at the Unknown Soldier monument in front of the parliament building and head to the presidential palace where she will officially assume office, succeeding Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The entire ceremony is expected to be brief and void of any physical contact among the participants due to the coronavirus outbreak concerns, as per Sakellaropoulou's own decision to champion the government's effort in containing the infection spread.

Former head of the State Council, Sakellaropoulou will become Greece's first female president following victory in the January election.