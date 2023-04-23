Greek President Issues Decree Dissolving Parliament, Holding Elections on May 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou signed on Saturday a decree dissolving the country's parliament and holding parliamentary elections on May 21.

Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Sakellaropoulou and asked her to dissolve the parliament due to the imminent expiration of the government's four-year mandate.

"We are convening the parliament formed as a result of the elections on June 1, 2023, on Thursday, at 11:00," a document, published by the Official Government Gazette, said.

At the first session of the parliament, new lawmakers will be sworn in, and the next day, June 2, they will elect a chairman.

At the same time, Calliope Spanou has been appointed acting interior minister, Greek media reported, adding that she will be sworn in on Sunday. In addition, she will be in charge of holding parliamentary elections.