ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos provided on Monday Greek Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the New Democracy liberal-conservative party, with a mandate to form a new government, the Athens news Agency reported.

According to the presidential press service, Mitsotakis will be sworn in at 1 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT).