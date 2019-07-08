UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek President Provides Prime Minister-Elect With Mandate To Form New Gov't - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:18 PM

Greek President Provides Prime Minister-Elect With Mandate to Form New Gov't - Reports

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos provided on Monday Greek Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the New Democracy liberal-conservative party, with a mandate to form a new government, the Athens News Agency reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos provided on Monday Greek Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the New Democracy liberal-conservative party, with a mandate to form a new government, the Athens news Agency reported.

According to the presidential press service, Mitsotakis will be sworn in at 1 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Democracy Athens Government

Recent Stories

This is how Iqra Aziz reacted after Yasir Hussain ..

10 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 10 Pakistanis claim they have desserts ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan-Turkmen experts to meet next month, final ..

2 minutes ago

Iran warns Europe against escalation over nuclear ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks tumble after US jobs report

2 minutes ago

Iran Surpasses 3.67% Uranium Enrichment Limit Set ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.