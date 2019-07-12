Greek President Rejects Syriza Appointments of New Prosecutor, Top Judge - Reports

Greek President Prolopis Pavlopoulos returned unsigned on Friday two decrees by the Syriza government to appoint the chief prosecutor and top judge, local media said

The conservative New Democracy party, which won last Sunday's election, had protested the nominations, saying the leftist administration had no right to make them during the campaign.

The president's refusal to sign the decrees had rendered them null and void, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The procedures to replace prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou and justice Vasilios Peppas with respectively Dimitra Kokotini and Irini Kalou was launched in May after both reached the maximum allowed age.