Greek President, Russian Prime Minister Speak Briefly After Independence Day Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke briefly after a military parade in Athens that culminated celebrations of the Greek Independence Day.

Russian, British and French dignitaries were invited to the parade to mark the nations' role in Greece's victory in the 1821-1828 war for independence from the Ottoman Empire.

French President Emmanuel Macron skipped the bicentenary anniversary of the start of the war, which ended 400 years of the Ottoman rule, due to coronavirus concerns. He was represented by Defense Minister Florence Parly. British Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were also present.

