Greek President Says Suspended Visit to Moldova After Deadly Train Accident Near Larissa

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Wednesday that she had to urgently break off her visit to Moldova because of the train accident in her country.

"Unfortunately, I have to break off my visit in order to be with my people and support those who need it," the president said at the press conference in Chisinau.

She expressed her condolences to those who lost their close ones or were injured because of the accident, adding that the rescue operation was underway to help the passengers of the train.

On Tuesday, a passenger train and a freight train collided head-on near the Greek city of Larissa. According to latest reports, the tragedy killed 36 people.