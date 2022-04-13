Greek President Tests Positive for COVID-19, Quarantined at Home With Mild Symptoms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is under quarantine at home prompting postponement of events requiring her personal participation, the presidential administration said on Wednesday.

"President Sakellaropoulou has received a positive result of a molecular COVID-19 test. Ms. Sakellaropoulou has mild symptoms, and is under quarantine at her place of residence," the statement said.

The president is fully immunized, having received her first COVID-19 shot on December 27, 2020, the inaugural day of vaccination campaign in Greece.