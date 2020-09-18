UrduPoint.com
Greek President To Visit Cyprus September 21-23, Meet With Cypriot Counterpart - Reports

Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay a three-day official visit to the Cypriot capital of Nicosia next week, Greece's Kathimerini newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay a three-day official visit to the Cypriot capital of Nicosia next week, Greece's Kathimerini newspaper reported on Friday.

The visit will run from this coming Monday to Wednesday, according to the report.

Sakellaropoulou will reportedly meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades as well as Cyprus' opposition and religious leaders.

The Greek president might also visit the camp of the permanent Greek Cypriot-deployed military contingent known as the Hellenic Force in Cyprus or ELDYK, according to the report.

Sakellaropoulou's visit to Nicosia was supposed to take place back in March, after her inauguration ceremony, but ended up postponed due to the coronavirus-related preventive measures.

