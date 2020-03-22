UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister Announces Complete Ban On Travel, Movement Of Citizens Amid COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Greek Prime Minister Announces Complete Ban on Travel, Movement of Citizens Amid COVID-19

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Sunday a complete ban on travel and the movement of citizens to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The minister also said in a televised address that the ban would take effect since 06:00 a.

m. local time [04:00 GMT] on Monday, and those violating the restriction would 150 Euros (about $160) fine.

So far, Greece has registered over 600 confirmed cases of the disease and 15 fatalities. Meanwhile, 19 patients have recovered.

