Greek Prime Minister Announces Complete Ban On Travel, Movement Of Citizens Amid COVID-19
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:30 PM
ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Sunday a complete ban on travel and the movement of citizens to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
The minister also said in a televised address that the ban would take effect since 06:00 a.
m. local time [04:00 GMT] on Monday, and those violating the restriction would 150 Euros (about $160) fine.
So far, Greece has registered over 600 confirmed cases of the disease and 15 fatalities. Meanwhile, 19 patients have recovered.