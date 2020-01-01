UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister Announces End Of Crisis Era, Promises Better Future

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:55 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that a new era in the country's political life has begun after a long period of decline and demagoguery and that Greece was confidently moving forward

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that a new era in the country's political life has begun after a long period of decline and demagoguery and that Greece was confidently moving forward.

In his New Year's greetings, the prime minister criticized the previous government and promised a better future.

Mitsotakis's New Democracy party won the European Parliament elections in May 2019, and was able to form a government on its own in early parliamentary elections in July. The coalition of radical left Syriza headed by Alexis Tsipras, after four and a half years in power, ended up in opposition.

"In the first half of 2019, a long cycle of demotion, insecurity and demagoguery has ended. Spring and summer meant a change in the era and in the political life of the country.

The July 7 elections paved the way for lower taxes, better work and more security," Mitsotakis said in his New Year's address.

The prime minister added that the situation in the economy was gradually improving, life was becoming safer and order was put in place.

"Geopolitical problems do not scare us. The right is on our side. We have strong allies. We have the ability to reject any challenges to our sovereign rights," Mitsotakis said.

Greece entered the New Year with a serious foreign policy crisis, as relations with Turkey have dramatically worsened. Two NATO allies cannot resolve the issue of dividing maritime zones and defining the boundaries of exclusive economic zones. Athens counts on US support in the conflict with Turkey.

