Greek Prime Minister Announces Gradual Lifting of COVID Restrictions Starting From May 3

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday announced a gradual lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions starting from May 3, after the Orthodox Easter.

The restrictions are lifted on the recommendation of a committee of experts from the Ministry of Health.

Greece will reopen cafes and restaurants on May 3, while students will return to Primary and middle schools on May 10.

"Thirdly, on Saturday, May 15, tourism will open. For tourists who have been vaccinated, as well as for those who have to travel with a test. On May 15, all citizens are also allowed to travel between regions. Some cultural events will also be allowed," the prime minister said during an address that was broadcast by the ERT tv Channel.