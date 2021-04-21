UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Announces Gradual Lifting Of COVID Restrictions Starting From May 3

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Greek Prime Minister Announces Gradual Lifting of COVID Restrictions Starting From May 3

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday announced a gradual lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions starting from May 3, after the Orthodox Easter

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday announced a gradual lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions starting from May 3, after the Orthodox Easter.

The restrictions are lifted on the recommendation of a committee of experts from the Ministry of Health.

Greece will reopen cafes and restaurants on May 3, while students will return to Primary and middle schools on May 10.

"Thirdly, on Saturday, May 15, tourism will open. For tourists who have been vaccinated, as well as for those who have to travel with a test. On May 15, all citizens are also allowed to travel between regions. Some cultural events will also be allowed," the prime minister said during an address that was broadcast by the ERT tv Channel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister May TV All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan secures membership of three key UN Commis ..

3 minutes ago

Court starts process to declare Suleman, others as ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 abo ..

3 minutes ago

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

3 minutes ago

Home Secretary lauds role of OCA for providing rel ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Backs Istanbul Talks on Afghanistan, Will ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.