UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Announces Plans For Cooperation With Serbia In Energy Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Greek Prime Minister Announces Plans for Cooperation With Serbia in Energy Sector

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Greece and Serbia intend to develop energy cooperation to ensure energy security in southeast Europe, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"I am happy to be in Belgrade.

I am looking forward to our next meeting during the fourth session of the Supreme Cooperation Council," Mitsotakis said after meeting with Vucic.

"Our goal... is to ensure energy security in southeastern Europe and in Europe in general. We strive to become a reliable energy center by promoting plans for differentiation of both energy sources and their routes," Mitsotakis said.

>