Greek Prime Minister Announces Three-Week Nationwide Lockdown Over Covid

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced a three-week nationawide lockdown because of the coronavirus.

"Starting on Saturday morning, November 7, the country will comply with the full isolation rules.

The decision will go into force at 6 a.m. and will be in force for three weeks," the prime minister said, as aired by ERT broadcaster.

This will be the second quarantine in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic.

"It will be similar to [what we did] in March and April, but not quite the same," Mitsotakis said.