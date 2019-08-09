Greek Prime Minister Backs Canadian Mining Projects - Reports

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the chief executive of a Canadian mining company on Friday to assure them of his support for its digging projects after years of delays, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the chief executive of a Canadian mining company on Friday to assure them of his support for its digging projects after years of delays, local media said.

Mitsotakis, leader of the conservative New Democracy party, won a snap general election last month on promises of creating a business-friendly climate and drawing in foreign investment.

He told Eldorado Gold CEO George Burns that Athens would back the projects as long as the Vancouver-based company respected environmental rules and creates jobs, the Kathimerini daily reported.

The gold and base metals producer has two operating digs and two projects for open pits and an underground mine in northern Greece. The plans were mothballed after the previous government delayed issuing them with permits, citing environmental concerns.