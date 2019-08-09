UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Backs Canadian Mining Projects - Reports

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:48 PM

Greek Prime Minister Backs Canadian Mining Projects - Reports

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the chief executive of a Canadian mining company on Friday to assure them of his support for its digging projects after years of delays, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the chief executive of a Canadian mining company on Friday to assure them of his support for its digging projects after years of delays, local media said.

Mitsotakis, leader of the conservative New Democracy party, won a snap general election last month on promises of creating a business-friendly climate and drawing in foreign investment.

He told Eldorado Gold CEO George Burns that Athens would back the projects as long as the Vancouver-based company respected environmental rules and creates jobs, the Kathimerini daily reported.

The gold and base metals producer has two operating digs and two projects for open pits and an underground mine in northern Greece. The plans were mothballed after the previous government delayed issuing them with permits, citing environmental concerns.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy Company Eldorado Athens George Greece Gold Media Government Jobs Election 2018

Recent Stories

Atambayev's Allies Say No Rallies Planned So Far i ..

34 seconds ago

Senate body for ensuring quality services at priva ..

37 seconds ago

Model courts dispose of 77 cases in Rawalpindi

39 seconds ago

All set to celebrate Eid ul Adha in Kashmir on Aug ..

44 seconds ago

Sanjrani visits ailing Mushahidullah

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh grants special remission to c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.