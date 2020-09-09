Greek Prime Minister Calls Emergency Meeting After Massive Fire in Migrant Camp

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called an emergency cabinet meeting in the early hours of Wednesday following a devastating fire in the largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos.

In the night, a huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility, which is home to 12,800 migrants.

According to Greek media, it could have been arson. The fire broke out after reports emerged that 35 residents of the camp had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The emergency meeting, chaired by Mitsotakis, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. (6:30 GMT).

The ministers of citizen protection, health, migration policy and asylum, as well as chiefs of intelligence service and national defense general staff, are in attendance.