Greek Prime Minister Calls Merkel Over Being Left Out Of Libya Conference - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:52 PM

Greek Prime Minister Minister Mitsotakis called German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday to complain about being omitted from the Libya peace conference in Berlin, the Kathimerini daily said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Minister Mitsotakis called German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday to complain about being omitted from the Libya peace conference in Berlin, the Kathimerini daily said.

The German capital will host UN-backed talks that aim to agree a permanent ceasefire, launch political process and reinforce the arms embargo on Libya. Officials from Turkey, Russia, the United States, Egypt and the European Union were invited.

Mitsotakis, whose country is at odds with Turkey over a maritime boundary pact it signed with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, invited the rival Benghazi-based general, Khalifa Haftar, to Athens for talks on Friday.

Turkey supports the UN-recognized GNA and has sent troops to prop it up amid the onslaught of troops loyal to Haftar, who has support of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Mitsotakis said he would block any Libya solution that the EU endorsed at the Berlin conference unless Turkey's deal with the GNA was scrapped. The agreement split up resources-rich Mediterranean areas between the two without considering rival claims from Greece and Cyprus.

