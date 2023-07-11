Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday called the news of Sweden's imminent accession to NATO "great" and said that this would make the alliance safer and stronger

"Great news that Sweden will be joining us soon as the 32nd member of our Alliance. This makes us all safer and stronger.

Looking forward to the process being completed!" Mitsotakis wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a meeting in Vilnius with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to try to remove obstacles to Sweden's entry into the alliance. After the meeting, Stoltenberg said the Turkish president promised to submit Sweden's application for NATO membership to the Turkish parliament for ratification as soon as possible.