Greek Prime Minister Calls On Lawmakers To Donate Half Of Salary Anti-COVID-19 Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday called on members of parliament from the ruling party and all cabinet ministers to give away half of their salaries for the next two months to a special COVID-19 response fund

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday called on members of parliament from the ruling party and all cabinet ministers to give away half of their salaries for the next two months to a special COVID-19 response fund.

"I call on all deputies of the New Democracy, as well as ministers and deputy ministers, to join a symbolic initiative of contributing 50 percent of their salary to the fight against the coronavirus for the next two months. These funds will be directed to a special account for fighting COVID-19," Mitsotakis posted on Facebook.

According to the prime minister, politicians must be the first to exercise solidarity in circumstances like those during the current pandemic.

Himself a member of New Democracy, Mitsotakis voiced the hope that other parties would join the initiative as well.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Greece has reached 1,156 with 39 fatalities as of Monday, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

