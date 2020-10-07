Greek Prime Minister Calls Ruling to Criminalize Neo-Nazi Party Victory for Democracy

(@FahadShabbir)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called the judicial decision to recognize the self-proclaimed neo-Nazi party, Golden Dawn, a criminal organization a victory of democracy

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called the judicial decision to recognize the self-proclaimed neo-Nazi party, Golden Dawn, a criminal organization a victory of democracy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Athens Appeals Court ruled that the Golden Dawn was a criminal organization and that its members were guilty of a slew of violent crimes, including murder.

"Today's decision of the appeal criminal court consisting of three people, over the issue of Golden Dawn completes the traumatic cycle of the country's public life. Its political dimension is, fortunately, considered to be a victory for democracy that drove the Nazi party out of parliament. Now an independent judiciary has spoken ... As prime minister, I deliberately refrain from commenting on court decisions. However, as a citizen of Greece, I am fully satisfied with the recognition of its [the organization's] criminal nature," Mitsotakis said in a statement.

In the 2019 elections, Golden Dawn failed to get into the parliament, where its faction had been present since 2012.

The 68 members on trial, 18 of whom are former lawmakers, were found guilty of the 2013 killing of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, the murder of an Egyptian fisherman, and premeditated attacks on communist trade unionists.

This concludes the historic five-year trial that has captured public attention in Greece. The far-right party, founded in the 1980s, had risen to become a prominent political force and the third-largest in parliament.

The verdict gathered an estimated 10,000 people outside the courthouse, mostly left-leaning, anti-racist citizens. Momentary unrest broke out outside the courthouse, but calm was restored by the heavy police presence in the area.

The defendants now face up to 15 years in prison for murder, battery and running a criminal organization.