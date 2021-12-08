Greek Prime Minister Calls Russia Stable, Beneficial Partner for Athens in Energy

Russia is a stable and beneficial partner for Greece in the energy sector, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia is a stable and beneficial partner for Greece in the energy sector, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

"We also discussed energy issues. For over 30 years Russia has been supplying natural gas to Greece, and for us it is a stable and very profitable partner. And Mr.

President (Vladimir Putin) said very well that this was a whole large-scale dimension of our interaction, to which we attach great meaning," he said after talks with the Russian leader.

Earlier, Putin noted that Russia covered more than 40% of Greece's needs for natural gas, supplies are carried out, including through the new TurkStream pipeline. In 2021, Russia increased exports of gas to Greece by more than 12% to 3 billion cubic meters.