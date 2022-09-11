UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Calls Sanctions Backlash Price Of Independence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 08:50 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis admitted Sunday that Europe adopted sanctions against Russia knowing full well that they would backfire economically.

"The moment we imposed these extremely broad sanctions on Russia ” the most serious sanctions ever ” we knew that we exposed our society to a very difficult process.

But we warned this was the price we paid for making this choice," he told reporters.

Mitsotakis, who was grilled at a press conference in Thessaloniki about limits to how much the European Union was ready to sacrifice in its energy standoff with Russia, said the EU knew that Moscow could weaponize gas and was ready to end its dependence on Russian energy imports.

