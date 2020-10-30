Greek Prime Minister Calls Turkish President, Offers Condolences After Earthquake

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday he had called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express condolences over the deaths caused by the earthquake.

"I just called President @RTErdogan to offer my condolences for the tragic loss of life from the earthquake that struck both our countries. Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together," Mitsotakis said on Twitter.