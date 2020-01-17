UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Changes Army Leadership - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Greek Prime Minister Changes Army Leadership - Government

Three out of four heads of the Greek Armed Forces' General Staff were changed after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting of the Governmental Council of Foreign Policy and National Defence, the press service of the Greek government said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Three out of four heads of the Greek Armed Forces' General Staff were changed after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting of the Governmental Council of Foreign Policy and National Defence, the press service of the Greek government said on Friday.

According to the press service, the council unanimously decided to appoint Lieutenant General Konstantinos Floros as the new head of the National Defense General Staff, Lieutenant General Haralambos Lalousis as the new head of the Ground Forces General Staff, and Vice Admiral Stilianos Petrakis as the new head of the Naval Forces General Staff.

At the same time, Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis secured his post of the Chief of the Air Force General Staff, the statement read.

The prime minister has already changed the leadership of police and intelligence services after taking office in July 2019.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Same July 2019 Post Government

Recent Stories

Unity vital for early success of liberation strugg ..

29 minutes ago

Libya Parties Must Reach Peace in Berlin to Save T ..

1 minute ago

Alumni funded computer lab inaugurated at Universi ..

1 minute ago

Pb govt cuts CMO expenditures

2 minutes ago

Hafeez not surprised on his recall in T20 team

2 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates 'Labour Help Desk' at Lahore ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.