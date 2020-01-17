Greek Prime Minister Changes Army Leadership - Government

Three out of four heads of the Greek Armed Forces' General Staff were changed after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting of the Governmental Council of Foreign Policy and National Defence, the press service of the Greek government said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Three out of four heads of the Greek Armed Forces' General Staff were changed after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting of the Governmental Council of Foreign Policy and National Defence, the press service of the Greek government said on Friday.

According to the press service, the council unanimously decided to appoint Lieutenant General Konstantinos Floros as the new head of the National Defense General Staff, Lieutenant General Haralambos Lalousis as the new head of the Ground Forces General Staff, and Vice Admiral Stilianos Petrakis as the new head of the Naval Forces General Staff.

At the same time, Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis secured his post of the Chief of the Air Force General Staff, the statement read.

The prime minister has already changed the leadership of police and intelligence services after taking office in July 2019.