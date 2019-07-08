Greek Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras conceded his party's defeat in the parliamentary polls on Sunday, saying he called his conservative rival Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday to congratulate him on his win.

"The people have made their choice. We respect it.

I called Mitsotakis and congratulated him on his victory," Tsipras said in a televised address at his campaign headquarters in Athens.

Tsipras said he would hand over power on Monday. He stressed he was delivering a better country that Syriza inherited and urged New Democracy not to blindly reverse all its policies.