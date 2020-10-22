Greek Prime Minister Declares Virus Curfew In Athens, Other Areas
Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:49 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday declared a night curfew in Athens, Thessaloniki and other areas to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The curfew from 0030 to 0500 that comes into force Saturday was announced after a record 882 new infections and 15 deaths were recorded on Thursday.