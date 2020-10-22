Greek Prime Minister declares virus curfew in Athens, other areas

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday declared a night curfew in Athens, Thessaloniki and other areas to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

The curfew from 0030 to 0500 that comes into force Saturday was announced after a record 882 new infections and 15 deaths were recorded on Thursday.