Greek Prime Minister Declares Virus Curfew In Athens, Other Areas

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:49 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday declared a night curfew in Athens, Thessaloniki and other areas to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

The curfew from 0030 to 0500 that comes into force Saturday was announced after a record 882 new infections and 15 deaths were recorded on Thursday.

The curfew from 0030 to 0500 that comes into force Saturday was announced after a record 882 new infections and 15 deaths were recorded on Thursday.

