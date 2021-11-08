Greek Prime Minister Denies Possibility of New Lockdown in Country

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied on Monday that a new lockdown in the country was on the horizon despite the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases

The assurances came during a meeting between the prime minister and representatives of the country's retail and foodservice sectors at the Maximos Mansion. Among the issues discussed were measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections.

"There will be no shutdown of economic and social activity," Mitsotakis was quoted as saying by the Kathimerini.

According to Kathimerini, Mitsotakis also thanked both sectors for their compliance with the latest COVID-19 restrictions, which helped to contain the spread of the pandemic in Greece.

Mitsotakis reportedly stressed that policing was not enough to ensure the effective implementation of COVID-19-related measures.

"We also need cooperation; and this appears to have been forged by means of persuasion," he said, as quoted by the newspaper.

On Sunday, the minister announced that although new measures just entered into force on Saturday, the Greek authorities already started to prepare a backup plan in case COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Greece for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 784,904, with 16,295 deaths. The daily number of cases is currently increasing, with an average of 6,100 new infections per day, representing a new all-time peak.

Greece has administered over 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 60% of the country's population has been vaccinated.