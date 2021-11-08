UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Denies Possibility Of New Lockdown In Country

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

Greek Prime Minister Denies Possibility of New Lockdown in Country

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied on Monday that a new lockdown in the country was on the horizon despite the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied on Monday that a new lockdown in the country was on the horizon despite the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases.

The assurances came during a meeting between the prime minister and representatives of the country's retail and foodservice sectors at the Maximos Mansion. Among the issues discussed were measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections.

"There will be no shutdown of economic and social activity," Mitsotakis was quoted as saying by the Kathimerini.

According to Kathimerini, Mitsotakis also thanked both sectors for their compliance with the latest COVID-19 restrictions, which helped to contain the spread of the pandemic in Greece.

Mitsotakis reportedly stressed that policing was not enough to ensure the effective implementation of COVID-19-related measures.

"We also need cooperation; and this appears to have been forged by means of persuasion," he said, as quoted by the newspaper.

On Sunday, the minister announced that although new measures just entered into force on Saturday, the Greek authorities already started to prepare a backup plan in case COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Greece for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 784,904, with 16,295 deaths. The daily number of cases is currently increasing, with an average of 6,100 new infections per day, representing a new all-time peak.

Greece has administered over 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 60% of the country's population has been vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Greece Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

15 minutes ago
 Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250M ..

Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250Mln - Johns Hopkins University

15 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella) ..

DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella)campaign

17 minutes ago
 High commissioner stresses exploiting full potenti ..

High commissioner stresses exploiting full potential of Pak-South Africa bilater ..

17 minutes ago
 Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM B ..

Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM Buzdar

17 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in ..

Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in field of ICTs

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.