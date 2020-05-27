Greek Prime Minister Discusses Relations With Turkey With Defense, Foreign Ministers

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has held consultations with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos at his official residence Maximos Mansion in Athens, a government source told reporters on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has held consultations with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos at his official residence Maximos Mansion in Athens, a government source told reporters on Wednesday.

"The meeting's significant part was dedicated to the relations with Turkey," the source said, adding that the prime minister will share more detail in an interview with Greek broadcaster Star later in the evening.

The past few days saw a new cycle of escalation emerge in relations between Greece and Turkey amid reports that Turkish military occupied 4 acres of Greek territory in Melissokomeio, a swampland near the Greek-Turkish border along the Evros River.

The Greek ministries of defense and foreign affairs initially refuted the reports, albeit Dendias acknowledged there existed a dispute over a fence being built by the Turkish military on the border.