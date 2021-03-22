UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister, French President Discuss Bilateral Issues By Phone - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:17 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral issues, the Ekathimerini daily reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral issues, the Ekathimerini daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the politicians talked about the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, discussed the agenda of the European Foreign Affairs Council, which started on Monday, and several challenges of international concern, including the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, and the Turkey issue.

Macron was set to visit Athens on March 25 on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of 1821 Greece's War of Independence but canceled his trip due to the introduction of new tight restrictions in coronavirus-hit Paris and highly infected areas of northern France.

