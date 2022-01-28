UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister, German Chancellor Discuss Rising Tensions Around Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 28, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday discussed the situation in Ukraine, stressing the importance of European unity and a possible response in the event of escalation

"The leaders exchanged their views on developments in Ukraine, underscoring the need to maintain European unity, open channels (of dialogue) with Russia, and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as any aggressive move would have severe consequences," the Greek Prime Minister's Office said.

Mitsotakis also briefed Scholz on developments in the eastern Mediterranean, touching as well on the situation in the western Balkans.

The Greek prime minister congratulated Scholz on taking over the German chancellery and expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The leaders agreed to meet as soon as possible.

"The Prime Minister underlined that there is a positive dynamic for the strengthening of bilateral economic relations and for German investments in Greece," the statement added.

The precarious situation around Ukraine worsened this week, with NATO deploying additional troops near the Russian border, anticipating escalation. The European Council announced Monday that Moscow would face "massive consequences and severe costs" in the event of a military invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine. Moscow also raised concerns over increased NATO military activity in Eastern Europe and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

