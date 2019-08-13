UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Interrupts Vacation, Returns To Athens To Address Wildfires - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:50 PM

Greek Prime Minister Interrupts Vacation, Returns to Athens to Address Wildfires - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis interrupted his vacation and returned to Greece to visit the fire department's operations center amid massive wildfires that have broken out in the country, the government's press service stated on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the prime minister traveled to the city of Chania in Crete for a short vacation, where he had planned to stay until August 15, Mitsotakis' spokesperson said.

The Greek authorities declared a "red" wildfire alert on August 10 over the 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) heat and strong winds. Despite all measures of prevention, 59 wildfires broke out on Saturday, with 63 more recorded on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a strong fire began on the island of Euboea. The smoke covered Athens, which is located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) south. Residents of three villages were evacuated. Fire also engulfed the pine forest included in the Natura 200 reserve, the largest coordinated network of protected areas in the world.

The fires continue to spread despite a constant increase in the firefighting force. So far, 230 firefighters, 75 vehicles, 6 aircraft and 5 helicopters have been sent to the site.

A state of emergency was declared in the fire-affected areas on Monday evening.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister World Visit Vehicles Alert Athens Greece SITE August Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

4 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

11 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.