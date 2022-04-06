Greek Prime Minister, Israeli Foreign Minister Discuss Diversification of Energy Sources

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid agreed on the need to develop energy cooperation and diversify energy sources to stop dependency on Russian gas and oil, Mitsotakis' office said on Tuesday.

"Both sides agreed on the need to diversify energy sources and cooperate to exploit energy resources of the Eastern Mediterranean," the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the need for the diversification of energy sources is caused by the EU intention to stop dependency on Russian gas and oil.

"As we all are seeking to diversify our sources to get away from Russian oil and gas, I believe the Eastern Mediterranean is becoming even more important. All connection projects in the Eastern Mediterranean, whether pipelines or liquefied natural gas, or electrical connections, must be under our scrutiny," Mitsotakis said, as quoted by his office.

According to the Greek prime minister, the current environment provided an opportunity to promote such connection projects.

Lapid, in turn, supported the idea of the diversification of energy sources.

"We need to find other ways to provide supplies to Europe to meet its heating and electricity needs. We will also participate in this process and achieve this. I see no other choice but to work together, continuing close coordination," the Israeli foreign minister said.

According to the statement, Lapid and Kyriakos also exchanged views on international events and their impact on the region.

The meeting also discussed strengthening political and economic relations between Greece and Israel.

In addition, Lapid stressed that the recent improvement of relations between Israel and Turkey was not directed against Greece, Mitsotakis' office added.

"Everyone knows - it is not a secret - that relations between Israel and Turkey have improved. Therefore, it was important for me to come here and say: it is in no way made to the detriment of our such close relations with Greece. And the alliance we have is extremely important for us. You will be informed about everything and we will cooperate in this, as in other matters," Lapid said.

At the same time, the Israeli foreign minister noted that Iran poses a serious threat not only to countries in the region, but to the whole world.

"I emphasized that Iran is not only a nuclear threat. It is a threat. Iran is Hezbollah, Iran is Hamas, Iran is the Islamic Jihad. Iran is the spread of terror around the world. I know that you know this too . Our security services cooperate on the issues that worry us," Lapid added.

Earlier in the day, Lapid arrived in Athens to participate in a trilateral meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. The agenda of Lapid's visit to Greece also included bilateral meetings with Dendias and Mitsotakis.