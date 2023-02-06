UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Calls Turkish President To Offer 'immediate' Aid

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls Turkish president to offer 'immediate' aid

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offering "immediate assistance" after a deadly earthquake that killed over 2,500 people in Turkiye and Syria

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offering "immediate assistance" after a deadly earthquake that killed over 2,500 people in Turkiye and Syria.

Erdogan thanked Mitsotakis for the support and the immediate dispatch of rescuers and supplies on a C-130 military plane, the Greek prime minister's office said.

The head of Greece's quake protection agency will accompany the mission, a Greek government spokesman said.

The powerful earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria, levelling buildings and causing tremors felt as far away as Greenland.

In October, Mitsotakis and Erdogan got into a spat at a European leaders' summit in Prague.

Earlier Mitsotakis pledged to make "every force available" to aid historical rival Turkiye after it was hit by the 7.

8-magnitude earthquake.

He said Ankara had approved the dispatch of a Greek emergency rescue squad, adding that Athens was ready to send "additional equipment, medical supplies, blankets, tents" depending on further Turkish requests.

Despite decades of animosity and recent tension over migration and hydrocarbon exploration, Greece and Turkiye have a long history of helping each other in earthquakes.

The countries cooperated on recovery efforts in 2020 after a strong earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea, killing scores and causing vast damage mainly in Turkiye.

They also worked together in 1999 when both countries were struck by deadly earthquakes less than a month apart.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Syria Prague Athens Ankara Greece Tayyip Erdogan October 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

1 minute ago
 Guterres Believes China, US Can Resolve Balloon In ..

Guterres Believes China, US Can Resolve Balloon Incident in Responsible Manner - ..

47 seconds ago
 UN slams expulsion of rights representative in Mal ..

UN slams expulsion of rights representative in Mali

49 seconds ago
 Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln in Sanctions O ..

Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln in Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' Lawsuit

1 minute ago
 China's Xi sends condolences to Turkey, Syria over ..

China's Xi sends condolences to Turkey, Syria over deadly quake

1 minute ago
 Biden 'deeply saddened' by Turkey, Syria quake; pl ..

Biden 'deeply saddened' by Turkey, Syria quake; pledges US aid

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.