Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Friday the European Union had sent a clear message to Ankara when it called Turkey's natural gas drilling off Cyprus illegal

An EU summit on Thursday condemned Turkey for sending a second drilling ship to what it considers its exclusive economic zone. Cyprus has been split up between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

"The European Council has sent a clear, stern and firm message to Turkey. It condemns [Turkey's] provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean seas, including operations to explore natural resources in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone," Tsipras told reporters.

Tsipras warned that Turkish actions would have consequences and called for dialogue with Ankara to head off a crisis. He suggested that the bloc could hit back with sanctions against individuals and companies, put cooperation on hold or take other measures that would hurt Turkey economically.