UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Lauds EU's 'Clear Message' To Turkey Over Cyprus Gas Drilling

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Greek Prime Minister Lauds EU's 'Clear Message' to Turkey Over Cyprus Gas Drilling

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Friday the European Union had sent a clear message to Ankara when it called Turkey's natural gas drilling off Cyprus illegal

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Friday the European Union had sent a clear message to Ankara when it called Turkey's natural gas drilling off Cyprus illegal.

An EU summit on Thursday condemned Turkey for sending a second drilling ship to what it considers its exclusive economic zone. Cyprus has been split up between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

"The European Council has sent a clear, stern and firm message to Turkey. It condemns [Turkey's] provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean seas, including operations to explore natural resources in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone," Tsipras told reporters.

Tsipras warned that Turkish actions would have consequences and called for dialogue with Ankara to head off a crisis. He suggested that the bloc could hit back with sanctions against individuals and companies, put cooperation on hold or take other measures that would hurt Turkey economically.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey European Union Split Ankara Cyprus Gas

Recent Stories

Malaysian parliament likely to have Kashmir Parlia ..

5 minutes ago

Korea-UAE Agricultural Cooperation Committee holds ..

16 minutes ago

Tourism Police to boost tourism in Malakand Divisi ..

2 minutes ago

Pak U19 to take on South Africa in 1st 50-over mat ..

2 minutes ago

New US Military Aid Package to Ukraine Easier Opti ..

2 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition to Keep Protesting Despite Par ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.