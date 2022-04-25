UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis May Become Next NATO Secretary General - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis may become the next NATO secretary general as his candidacy has already received the backing of the United States as a result of Athens shifting its once friendly attitude toward Moscow, a source in Mitsotakis' circle told Sputnik.

Shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, Mitsotakis decided to follow the US and European allies' path and took an anti-Russia stance in the Ukrainian crisis, in spite of Greece's close cultural and historical ties with Russia.

The source added that Mitsotakis' wish to prove to Washington that he is an ardent adherent of the Atlantic agenda lies behind Greece's decisions to send weapons to Ukraine, to provide key bases to the US and to expel 12 Russian diplomats, severely degrading the bilateral relations with Moscow.

Jens Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, took the office of the NATO secretary general in October 2014. His second term was due to expire in fall 2022, but in view of the Ukrainian crisis unfolding in Europe, his tenure was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023. At the same time, Mitsotakis' first four-year prime minister mandate, which began in 2019, will expire near the same time, in October 2023.

The military alliance has no formal procedure for selecting a secretary general. The 30 member countries traditionally decide by consensus at the suggestion of a NATO member. The consultation usually takes place through informal diplomatic channels.

