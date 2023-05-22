UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Refuses To Form Coalition Government - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Refuses to Form Coalition Government - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis refused to form a coalition government and returned the mandate to form a cabinet to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greek broadcaster ERT reported on Monday.

Since no party won an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections on May 21, Sakellaropoulou, in accordance with the constitution, invited Mitsotakis to form a government as the leader of the party that took the first place in the elections.

"I consider it my duty to overcome as soon as possible the obstacle (to form a government) in the form of a proportional electoral system and I intend to return the mandate to you in the afternoon so that we can hold elections, possibly on June 25," Mitsotakis said.

Sakellaropoulou will now propose to the leaders of the parties that took second and third places in the elctions to hold consultations on the creation of a coalition government. If they cannot agree, the president will gather the leaders of all parties in an attempt to create a cabinet of ministers. In case of failure, the Parliament will be dissolved, a provisional government will be appointed and new elections will be held.

