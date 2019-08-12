Greek Prime Minister Names Press Office Heads - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday named journalists to run his press office, local media said.

Dimitris Tsiordas was appointed director of the press office. Giorgos Efthimiou and Argyris Papasthathis will serve as his deputies, according to the Kathimerini daily.

Tsiordas ran as a candidate of Mitsotakis's conservative New Democracy party in July's general election that ousted the leftist government of Alexis Tsipras.

The government also nominated Konstantinos Zoulias to head the state ERT broadcaster and electrical engineer Giorgos Gamvritsios as its chief executive officer.