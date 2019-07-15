Greek Prime Minister Outlines Priorities in Tackling Migration Crisis - Reports

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined six key priorities in policies related to dealing with consequences of migration inflows, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined six key priorities in policies related to dealing with consequences of migration inflows, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Mitsotakis met with European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. The two officials then met with Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, Alternate Migration Policy Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos and Shipping and Island Policy Ministers Yiannis Plakiotakis.

According to the newspaper, Mitsotakis urged his ministers to focus on improving living conditions in the migrant reception centers for migrants and pay special attention to protection of unaccompanied children.

He also ordered to boost guarding of common EU-Greece borders, increase the effectiveness of the asylum granting system and ensure proper implementation of the EU-Turkey migrant return agreement.

The prime minister also called for faster completion of upgrade of a migration reception center on Samos Island in the Aegean Sea and for adoption of EU regulations on citizens' security in the country.

Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in the middle East and North Africa. These migrants are trying to reach the European Union with various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.