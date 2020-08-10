UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Phones EU's Michel To Discuss Eastern Mediterranean Tensions- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Greek Prime Minister Phones EU's Michel to Discuss Eastern Mediterranean Tensions- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has phoned European Council President Charles Michel to discuss the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reports on Monday, following the arrival of a Turkish vessel in the region to conduct seismic surveys.

The newspaper cited government sources as saying that Mitsotakis phoned Michel to discuss the "worrying developments in the Eastern Mediterranean" amid months of escalated tensions. The Greek prime minister is expected to talk with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, later in the day, the newspaper stated.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Fatih Donmez, announced that the Oruc Reis vessel had arrived at its destination to begin seismic research activity, in preparation of potential hydrocarbon drilling in the region, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Mitsotakis on Thursday accused NATO of holding a position of neutrality during the ongoing dispute between Greece and Turkey.

Athens has made multiple protests over Ankara's attempts to begin hydrocarbon drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, particularly after Turkey signed a new maritime border deal with Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord this past November.

Greece and Egypt on Thursday signed a new agreement on an exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean that would set out marine borders and demarcate oil and gas drilling rights. Ankara denounced the deal, saying that the zone is located on the Turkish continental shelf.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey Egypt Oil Ankara Libya Greece November Border Gas Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan must honour pledge in Jinnah’s 11 Augus ..

12 minutes ago

Umar Akmal case: PCB to file appeal with CAS

15 minutes ago

Issues of deepening cooperation with WHO were disc ..

18 minutes ago

Asefa Bhutto Zardari says her father was indicted ..

30 minutes ago

OCA announces new dates of Asian Beach Games in Ch ..

15 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Ham ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.