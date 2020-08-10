MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has phoned European Council President Charles Michel to discuss the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reports on Monday, following the arrival of a Turkish vessel in the region to conduct seismic surveys.

The newspaper cited government sources as saying that Mitsotakis phoned Michel to discuss the "worrying developments in the Eastern Mediterranean" amid months of escalated tensions. The Greek prime minister is expected to talk with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, later in the day, the newspaper stated.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Fatih Donmez, announced that the Oruc Reis vessel had arrived at its destination to begin seismic research activity, in preparation of potential hydrocarbon drilling in the region, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Mitsotakis on Thursday accused NATO of holding a position of neutrality during the ongoing dispute between Greece and Turkey.

Athens has made multiple protests over Ankara's attempts to begin hydrocarbon drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, particularly after Turkey signed a new maritime border deal with Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord this past November.

Greece and Egypt on Thursday signed a new agreement on an exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean that would set out marine borders and demarcate oil and gas drilling rights. Ankara denounced the deal, saying that the zone is located on the Turkish continental shelf.