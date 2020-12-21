UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Pledges To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine On 1st Day Of Mass Vaccination

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:40 PM

Greek Prime Minister Pledges to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on 1st Day of Mass Vaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday that he will receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Sunday, the day the mass vaccination campaign rolls out in the country.

"I have pledged to get the vaccine on the first day it becomes available in Greece," Mitsotakis said during a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, as quoted by the Ekathimerini newspaper, adding that the vaccine has been approved by all the competent authorities.

According to the prime minister, with the start of the vaccination, the biggest challenge would be to convince the public that the vaccine is safe.

In a bid to boost public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, as mass vaccination campaigns start across the world, several world leaders have been already vaccinated. Among the latest examples is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Saturday got vaccinated against the coronavirus disease with a Pfizer-BioNTech shot on a live tv broadcast.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Greece Sunday TV All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

56 minutes ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.