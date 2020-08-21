UrduPoint.com
Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:49 PM

Greek Prime Minister Promises Free Coronavirus Vaccine for All

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured citizens on Friday that a coronavirus vaccine would be free for all once it is available

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured citizens on Friday that a coronavirus vaccine would be free for all once it is available.

"All Greek nationals will be able to get a vaccine free of charge," the minister said at a meeting that focused on the outbreak.

The Greek health minister said earlier that the country had signed up for the delivery of 3 million doses of a vaccine candidate researched by the Oxford University and the biopharma firm AstraZeneca.

Mitsotakis said his government would get more than one vaccine but could not give a timeline for inoculations.

Oxford University's drug is in the fourth and final phase of testing.

The prime minister also said that children as young as preschool age would be required to wear face coverings when they go back to school on September 7. The masks will be provided free of charge.

Greece has recorded 7,934 coronavirus cases and 235 deaths. Thirty patients are in intensive care. The median age of those infected in August is 36.

