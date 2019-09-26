UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister Raises Migration Issue During UNGA Meeting With Erdogan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:24 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the issue of increased migration influx to Greece with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, media reported on Thursday, citing sources in the Greek governmen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the issue of increased migration influx to Greece with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, media reported on Thursday, citing sources in the Greek government.

Mitsotakis urged Turkey to be more cooperative in limiting the migration flow, according to the Greek Kathimerini newspaper.

The leaders agreed to schedule a meeting in the near future between Alternate Minister for Migration Policy Giorgos Koumoutsakos and Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to address the problem.

Greece has long been struggling to provide adequate lodging and living conditions for all the newcomers and blaming Turkey for failing to curb the migrant inflow to Greece, as per the 2016 EU-Turkey deal on migration.

The Greek authorities are currently transferring asylum seekers from the overcrowded reception facilities to the mainland, albeit at insignificant rates and speed.

