UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Rejects Accusations Of Poor Handling Of Pandemic By Opposition

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:29 PM

Greek Prime Minister Rejects Accusations of Poor Handling of Pandemic by Opposition

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday decried the accusations voiced by the opposition about the poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government as far-fetched

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday decried the accusations voiced by the opposition about the poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government as far-fetched.

The prime minister spoke to the Greek parliament on the matter in response to a number of claims made recently by Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the country's left-wing Syriza opposition party the second largest faction in the legislative body. In particular, Tsipras blamed Mitsotakis' cabinet for the country's COVID-19 death rate, which, reportedly, is among the highest in Europe.

Mitsotakis denied the accusation and noted that Greece had a better death rate compared to the EU average in terms of fatalities per million of population.

"It is unfair as well as wrong to isolate data from specific weeks, rather than focus on the big picture," the prime minister was quoted as saying by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Tsipras also accused the government of failing to conduct the national immunization campaign effectively, as well as understating the severity of the outbreak in the country.

In response, the prime minister said Tsipras was "tolerating doublespeak" within his party regarding the vaccination issue, citing the scandal around Pavlos Polakis, a Syriza member and former deputy health minister, who had come under fire earlier this year for publicly criticizing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, Greece has confirmed nearly 694,000 COVID-19 cases and 15,375 related deaths. The country has so far administered a total of over 12.3 million vaccine doses, with some 6.3 million people, or almost 59% of the population, fully immunized.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Scandal Poor Europe Parliament Greece From Government Cabinet Million Opposition

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

23 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia Suspends Mission to NATO From November - La ..

Russia Suspends Mission to NATO From November - Lavrov

4 seconds ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 against the Netherlands

44 minutes ago
 Ireland v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

Ireland v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

5 seconds ago
 KP CM directs expediting establishment of CFCs

KP CM directs expediting establishment of CFCs

7 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.