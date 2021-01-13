Greek Prime Minister Rules Out Early Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was not going to run in early elections in 2021, and the government would work until the end of its four-year term.

Mitsotakis made a series of cabinet reshuffles in early January, which many saw as an indicator of preparations for early elections in 2021.

Mitsotakis' New Democracy Party came to power in July 2019. The constitution envisions elections every four years. However, not a single Greek government since 2004 has worked until the end of the four-year term stipulated by the constitution.

"I can repeat to you what I have said in many of my interviews, that my intention is for this government to work for four years," Mitsotakis said in an interview with ANT1 (Antenna).