UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Rules Out Early Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:10 AM

Greek Prime Minister Rules Out Early Elections

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was not going to run in early elections in 2021, and the government would work until the end of its four-year term.

Mitsotakis made a series of cabinet reshuffles in early January, which many saw as an indicator of preparations for early elections in 2021.

Mitsotakis' New Democracy Party came to power in July 2019. The constitution envisions elections every four years. However, not a single Greek government since 2004 has worked until the end of the four-year term stipulated by the constitution.

"I can repeat to you what I have said in many of my interviews, that my intention is for this government to work for four years," Mitsotakis said in an interview with ANT1 (Antenna).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy January July 2019 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

7 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

7 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

8 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

7 hours ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.