Greek Prime Minister Says Bicentenary Of Independence War To Unify Citizens - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:04 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that the coming 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek uprising against the Ottoman Empire would be a good opportunity to become reacquainted with and reflect upon the nation's history and identity, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that the coming 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek uprising against the Ottoman Empire would be a good opportunity to become reacquainted with and reflect upon the nation's history and identity, local media reported.

The minister's thoughts were voiced as he addressed the organizational committee that will oversee the anniversary's preparations, according to the Kathimerini newspaper.

Mitsotakis added that the celebration was important to every Greek and was aimed at unifying the country's citizens.

The outlet also reported on the organizational committee's list of members, which includes several prominent scholars, namely Nicos Mouzelis, an emeritus sociology professor from the London school of Economics.

Greece began its war for independence from the Ottoman Turks in May 1821. The seminal act was when forces commanded by Alexadros Ypsilantis, one of the leaders of the Greek nationalist movement, crossed the Prut River, which marked the border of Wallachia, an Ottoman tributary state to the north of the Greek peninsula. The events of that time form a cornerstone of Greece's modern national identity.

