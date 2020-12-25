UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister Says Brexit Deal Protects EU Nations' Interests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:14 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has congratulated the European Union on striking the Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, saying that it has secured the interests of EU nations

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has congratulated the European Union on striking the Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, saying that it has secured the interests of EU nations.

"Congratulations to [top EU negotiator] @MichelBarnier, @vonderleyen and their teams on the EU-UK agreement. European unity remained strong through an arduous process, while EU member states' interests were protected. Now we can build a mutually beneficial relationship between the EU and the UK," Mitsotakis tweeted late on Thursday.

The European Union and the UK reached a trade deal on Thursday following months of talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the deal as fair and balanced. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it might not be a "cakeist treaty," but was still "what the country needs at this time."

The 2,000-page agreement has yet to go through the UK parliament and the EU legislature.

