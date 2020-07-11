Greek Prime Minister Says Change of Hagia Sophia Status Will Affect Relations With Turkey

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis condemned on Friday the Turkish government's decision to convert Hagia Sophia cathedral into a mosque, noting that this will affect Turkey's relations with Greece and the global community in general.

"Greece resolutely condemns Turkey's decision to turn Hagia Sophia cathedral into a mosque.

This decision, made in fact 85 years after the cathedral was declared a museum, humiliates its universal character," Mitsotakis said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

Ankara's move humiliates everyone who recognizes Hagia Sophia as a world heritage site, the prime minister went on to say.

"It obviously influences not just Turkey's relations with Greece, but also its ties with the European Union, UNESCO and the international community in general," Mitsotakis concluded.