UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Says Concerned Over Alleged Russian Meddling In Western Balkans

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:38 PM

Greek Prime Minister Says Concerned Over Alleged Russian Meddling in Western Balkans

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Financial Times newspaper that he was concerned over Russia's alleged interference in the affairs of the Western Balkan nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Financial Times newspaper that he was concerned over Russia's alleged interference in the affairs of the Western Balkan nations.

The region in question has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling, for example, in the internal affairs of Montenegro and North Macedonia. Moscow has refuted all the allegations.

"I was worried, I am worried, and I will continue to be worried. That is why I think that the decision taken at the [European] Council needs to be revisited in 2020," Mitsotakis said, referring to the council's decision to postpone all decisions on enlargement to the EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb in May 2020.

The prime minister went on to disagree with French President Emmanuel Macron's position that further EU enlargement needed to be vetoed.

"If we look at the big geopolitical context, it is very clear that the European path needs to be kept open for all Western Balkan countries, provided they meet the requirements, this is not an automatic process, otherwise this void is going to be filled," Mitsotakis added.

In 2016, Russia was accused by Montenegro and some US officials of masterminding a coup attempt in the former Yugoslav republic ahead of the general election. In 2018, Greece decided to expel two Russian diplomats over allegations of their attempts to sabotage the Greek-Macedonian talks on renaming the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Russia has repeatedly insisted that all accusations are unsubstantiated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Zagreb Macedonia Greece May 2016 2018 2020 All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Tako ..

8 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg arrives in Portugal ahead of climat ..

2 minutes ago

15000 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

OICCI announces results of IPR survey 2019

2 minutes ago

Seminar organized to mark solidarity with Kashmir

2 minutes ago

Helping disabled essential for a healthy society

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.