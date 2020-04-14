UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Greek Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Situation in Country Improving, Yet 'War' Not Over

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his televised address to the nation on Monday that the overall situation with the coronavirus epidemic in the country was getting better, but the war was far from over and the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could not be lifted.

The upcoming week will be decisive, Mitsotakis said, urging everyone to act responsibly and to stay home during the Orthodox Easter celebrations this weekend.

The prime minister added that a return to normal life would be gradual and phased. Mitsotakis did not rule out the possibility of pandemic's comeback in winter.

"The war has not been won yet. Cases of the disease are decreasing, as are the number of patients in intensive care units.

The slightest respite, however, can easily lead to painful regression," Mitsotakis said.

The first national address by the Greek prime minister was delivered on March 11, then subsequent addresses were made on March 17, March 19 and March 22. During nearly every address, the prime minister announced the introduction of new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On March 17, Mitsotakis said that the nation was facing an "invisible enemy," adding that the government would spend an extra 2 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) on measures aimed at salvaging the economy.

To date, Greece has registered 2,145 cases, 99 of which have been fatal.

